Local Detroit Radio Call On Baker Mayfield’s Game-Ending Interception Will Give Fans Goosebumps

There were a lot of great moments during the Lions/Bucs game, and the local Detroit radio call at the end might be the best of them all.

I figured I was finally coming down from my euphoric high injected into my soul Sunday night watching the Lions advance to the NFC Championship.

The feeling of satisfaction and joy carried me through Monday, but as of Tuesday morning, the attention has now pivoted to focusing on the 49ers and nothing else.

Dan Miller makes electric call on Mayfield’s interception during Lions/Bucs game.

Well, that was until I heard Dan Miller – Detroit’s local play-by-play man – make the call on Baker Mayfield’s 4th quarter interception to seal the game for the Lions.

Miller’s emotion was so off the chart that it would have been impossible to fake. It was decades of pain and suffering being washed away just like millions of other fans experienced.

Take a seat, grab a tissue if you’re a diehard Lions fan and hit the play button on the video below. It will be the best thing you hear all week.

Dan Miller’s call on the Detroit Lions final play. Derrick Barnes picks off Baker Mayfield to seal the Lions victory over the Bucs!#lions #detroitlions #detroit #onepride @DanMillerFox2 pic.twitter.com/K36RmOSMLQ — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) January 22, 2024

That’s pure raw emotion if I’ve ever heard it. That’s coming from Miller’s soul. His brain was no longer in control on the call.

His heart had taken over and was driving the situation. It sounds like the man had blacked out with joy at what he watched happen when Mayfield threw the interception to seal it for the Lions.

Damn, you might not have a soul if that call and video doesn’t pull at your heartstrings. That’s decades of disappointment that’s been bottled up finally being released.

How do I know? Because I’ve experienced the same disappointment and pain as every other Lions fan. I can hear it in his heart that he’s full of excitement that can’t be faked or acted out. You either have it or you don’t, and Dan Miller was overflowing with joy.

Local Detroit Lions radio call of Baker Mayfield’s interception goes viral. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I can’t wait to hear what Dan Miller will say on the call Sunday if the Lions make the Super Bowl. That might successfully break the internet, and we’re all here for it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.