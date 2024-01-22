Dan Campbell’s Best Moments Resurface After Epic Win Over The Bucs

Videos by OutKick
NFL fans are taking a walk down memory lane following Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions advancing to the NFC Championship.
The Lions pulled out an awesome and gutsy 31-23 win over the Buccaneers Sunday, and did it in a fashion that kept fans glued to the TV right until the clock hit zero.
As I wrote earlier Monday, I was in a state of complete and total shock.
While I was busy celebrating the biggest NFL win of my life, NFL fans were digging up Campbell’s legendary moments over the past three years.
The man who was mocked and treated like a joke for not having a filter when the Lions hired him sure has changed the narrative around him.
That was on display Sunday and it’s still a top trending topic as of Monday. Fans are enjoying digging up all the moments he wore this heart on his sleeve.
It’s just not a joke anymore. It is real and the Lions are four quarters away from playing in the Super Bowl. It’s amazing how much the perception has changed, which is what makes the videos so awesome.
It was easy to poke fun at Dan Campbell when the Lions weren’t any good during his first year and a half with the franchise. Hell, I was ready to pull the plug on him after last season’s 1-6 start.
In hindsight, that would have been a giant mistake. Campbell is authentic, and in a world with little to no authenticity, people like to poke fun and mock him.
That’s fine. Let the critics and doubters laugh. Detroit is laughing all the way to the NFC Championship game.
Next up is the 49ers, and you can guarantee the content machine is going to be FIRING on all cylinders going into Sunday. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we can trade predictions!