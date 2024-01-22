Dan Campbell’s Best Moments Resurface After Epic Win Over The Bucs

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans are taking a walk down memory lane following Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions advancing to the NFC Championship.

The Lions pulled out an awesome and gutsy 31-23 win over the Buccaneers Sunday, and did it in a fashion that kept fans glued to the TV right until the clock hit zero.

As I wrote earlier Monday, I was in a state of complete and total shock.

While I was busy celebrating the biggest NFL win of my life, NFL fans were digging up Campbell’s legendary moments over the past three years.

The man who was mocked and treated like a joke for not having a filter when the Lions hired him sure has changed the narrative around him.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

That was on display Sunday and it’s still a top trending topic as of Monday. Fans are enjoying digging up all the moments he wore this heart on his sleeve.

It’s just not a joke anymore. It is real and the Lions are four quarters away from playing in the Super Bowl. It’s amazing how much the perception has changed, which is what makes the videos so awesome.

Remember this? I do



Hard knocks before the 2022 season. Dan Campbell stressing why they needed more time in full pads. It was to finish the season strong.



After a 1-6 start they went 8-2 to close. Unlocked it all



“I just need you to trust me. Please.” pic.twitter.com/6GXHTEsBn9 — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) January 22, 2024

At the time of this speech, the main takeaway from Dan Campbell was “I don’t care if you have one ass cheek and three toes, I will beat your ass.”



Looking back, there’s a much deeper meaning here. The coaches, the front office and the players all knew what he meant and they all… pic.twitter.com/QlT9B1QlhR — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 22, 2024

Everyone in Detroit should try out Dan Campbell's daily coffee order today 😂pic.twitter.com/lnIVtZGLGR — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) January 22, 2024

This is why today happened



Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/cqB7ANFqNP — Fredi The PizzaMan 313 (@FrediThePizzamn) January 21, 2024

3 years ago Dan Campbell was hired as Detroit Lions Head Coach and talked about biting knee caps



Now he has them in their first NFC championship since 1991 @BSMotorCity pic.twitter.com/nuo1iyjM83 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2024

It was easy to poke fun at Dan Campbell when the Lions weren’t any good during his first year and a half with the franchise. Hell, I was ready to pull the plug on him after last season’s 1-6 start.

In hindsight, that would have been a giant mistake. Campbell is authentic, and in a world with little to no authenticity, people like to poke fun and mock him.

That’s fine. Let the critics and doubters laugh. Detroit is laughing all the way to the NFC Championship game.

LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!



Rapid reaction: pic.twitter.com/EF5RDBjKrj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

