Dan Campbell Drops Great Line About Drinking Beer After Beating The Packers

Dan Campbell kept it real after beating the Packers.

The Lions beat Aaron Rodgers and company 15-9 at home Sunday, and Detroit’s defense made the Packers offense look like a high school team. How did Campbell feel after earning his second win the season? He just wanted to crack open a beer.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’m exhausted. I wanna go home, put the feet up, drink a beer,” Campbell told the media after upsetting the Packers.

Dan Campbell continues to be a content machine.

While the Detroit Lions haven’t won a ton of games under Dan Campbell’s leadership, he has provided some great soundbites.

The man is an electric factory whenever he speaks. Whether it’s talking about beer or biting off kneecaps, Dan Campbell simply doesn’t miss.

He should also feel like celebrating after beating an NFC North rival. The Lions have been terrible for years, and nothing has really clicked since Dan Campbell was hired.

It even seems like he’s starting to lose a lot of support from fans. However, beating the Packers and Aaron Rodgers at home is a great way to earn yourself some breathing room.

Lions fans are willing to tolerate a lot of losing if we can at least send Aaron Rodgers home with a loss.

Now, it’s time to see if the Lions can string some wins together as the team sits at 2-6. With upcoming games against the Bears, Giants and Jaguars, there’s certainly some opportunities to notch more victories.