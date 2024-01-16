Lions/Bucs Tickets Are Shockingly Expensive

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions continue the team’s playoff run Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and tickets aren’t cheap at all.

The Lions punched their ticket to the next round after beating the Rams 24-23, and the Bucs did the same with a blowout win over the Eagles Monday night.

Detroit will now host Baker Mayfield and company this upcoming Sunday, and just like the opening round game against the Rams, ticket prices are outrageous.

Detroit Lions/Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets are very expensive.

How much does it cost to just walk through the doors of Ford Field? The cheapest ticket on SeatGeek as of publication is $742 with fees included. You could buy more than 20 cases of Busch Light for the same price.

A large chunk of tickets are selling for right around $1,500 and some tickets are priced north of $17,000. That’s right, folks. For the price of a car, you can attend Detroit’s second home playoff game since the early 1990s.

As I noted ahead of the Rams/Lions game, the prices are being driven by simple economics. Demand is through the roof and supply is limited.

That drives up the cost, and the result is having to spend nearly $750 to just walk into Ford Field Sunday.

Will fans pay the astronomical prices?

Now, that leaves one big question for fans. Is attending the game worth this kind of money? The answer to that varies person to person, but I would absolutely smash the button on buying tickets if I was in the area.

I’ve been a Lions fan my entire life, and it’s been a miserable existence for almost all of it. The win over the Rams was the first postseason win of my lifetime for the team I love. Sit back and think about that for a second.

Lions/Bucs tickets are incredibly expensive. How much is the cheapest ticket to attend the game at Ford Field? (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

One of the biggest regrets of my life was not attending the Wisconsin/Kentucky Final Four game in 2015. I’ve vowed to never make that mistake twice. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com how much money you’d spend to attend a major playoff game, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates on the playoffs as we have them.