Lions Coach Reveals If Star Receiver Actually Had A Concussion

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was held out Sunday after he passed a concussion test.

During the Sunday loss to the Cowboys, Brown appeared to get up a little slow following a hit, and the refs quickly sent him off the field.

A few minutes later, he was ruled out with a concussion. Fans wondered whether or not he actually had one or if he was being held out because of the new concussion protocol. Campbell revealed the answer is the latter.

#Lions Injury Update:



WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Concussion, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 23, 2022

“No, he cleared, but he’s in the protocol just to go through the process of it. I would anticipate having him this weekend,” Campbell told the media when asked Monday if St. Brown actually had a concussion.

Following a significant head injury to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, the league and NFLPA agreed players can now be held out if they display “gross motor instability regardless of any possible contributing factors.”

That means players can not suffer a concussion at all, past the test and still be held out of the game. St. Brown was likely held off because he looked a little shaken up coming off the field.

The play in which Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was injured.



St. Brown has been ruled out for the rest of today's game due to a concussion. pic.twitter.com/B2xjhpvXs7 — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 23, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown also isn’t the first player to be held out, despite not having a concussion. Teddy Bridgewater was held out of a game against the Jets because of the new protocol. The Dolphins backup cleared the concussion test, but he was still held out.

St. Brown found himself in the exact same situation Sunday against the Cowboys.

Amon-Ra St. Brown cleared his concussion test, but was still held out. He should be available Sunday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The good news is Campbell says all signs are pointing to him returning. That’s great news for the team and fans.