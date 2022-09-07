NFL players do not care about your fantasy football team. They are concerned about their own, real-life team and only their own, real-life team.

Messaging an NFL player to complain about how their performance caused you to lose a fantasy football matchup falls on deaf ears. In fact, as a general rule, just don’t message an NFL player about your fantasy team, period. They do not care. At all.

However, with that being said, one fantasy football owner has found an exception. They slid into one of his fantasy football players’ DMs on Instagram and it completely landed.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is entering his second year in the league. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. The former USC wide receiver had a strong first year on the professional level and caught 119 passes for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

With a year under his belt, there are high expectations for St. Brown this fall. It is expected by many to be his “breakout year,” even though he already made a name for himself last season.

As a result, St. Brown is being selected ~around~ the 60th overall pick in fantasy football drafts. Of the many people who drafted him, one of his fantasy football owners decided to shoot him a message on Instagram. It was extremely creative and warranted a repost.

To do so, he pulled from one of the most famous scenes in Remember The Titans. Coach Herman Boone (Denzel Washington) addresses his players and demands perfection.

In direct reference to the scene, St. Brown’s fantasy owner made it clear that he, too, demands perfection. The message left the Lions pass-catcher at a loss for words.

(courtesy: @amonra_stbrown / Instagram)

Again, to reiterate, do not message your fantasy football players about your fantasy football team. However, if you must, do so creatively. This particular instance was well done.