Detroit Lions Fans Need To Be Locked, Cocked, And Ready To Rock For Battle | HOOKSTEAD

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions have sixty minutes of football for the rest of their lives, and the stakes are historically high.

The Lions will take the field tonight at Levi’s Stadium to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

It’s almost hard to believe the words typed out above are real, but they are. It’s 2024 and the only thing that separates Detroit from a shot at the Lombardi Trophy is four quarters of football. Welcome to a new era of football in the Motor City under Dan Campbell.

The Lions have already accomplished a lot, but the job isn’t done yet. Not even close. There’s plenty of work to do, and that means fans have to be ready to rock and roll all day.

LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!



Rapid reaction: pic.twitter.com/EF5RDBjKrj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

Detroit Lions fans need to embrace the moment.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m generally down with some debauchery and chaos. This is America. We’re cowboys and outlaws by nature. It’s what separates us from the communists elsewhere around the globe. In this country, we drink beer, blow stuff up and dominate just because it’s a random day of the week.

Well, today isn’t a random day of the week. It’s the most important Detroit game in franchise history, and the attitude and mentality of Lions fans needs to reflect that fact.

There are two kinds of people in this world. Gunfighters and everyone else. If you don’t know which one you are, then you’re damn sure not the former.

Lions fans are soaring high with a confidence unlike anything we’ve ever had before in our lives. I’m 31 and saw my first Lions playoff win just a couple weekends ago.

First in my life after more than three decades on this planet. It’s absolutely pathetic how bad the Lions were for so long, but those days are gone.

The team is new, and fans have the responsibility to reflect that with our attitudes and actions today. You work early tomorrow morning? I don’t care. So do I, and I’ll be at Dirty Water all night throwing back ice cold Miller Lites

Lions/Bucs halftime update:



I’m still insanely nervous with the game tied 10-10.



Late Bucs TD has me panicking, but Detroit is moving the ball.



Shoutout to the bartender who made a random appearance. pic.twitter.com/DKZwhS6JKM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

I’m pretty sure there were some guys who were tired during the Battle of the Bulge and they still held the damn line against everything the Germans had to throw at them.

While football isn’t anywhere near as serious as war (not even a little bit), I want to see a similar attitude and mentality from Lions fans. Do not yield one inch. Not one damn inch to the 49ers or anyone else.

I don’t care if your significant other threatens to break up with you. Lions fans have to do whatever is necessary to make sure they’re in front of a TV locked and loaded by kickoff.

Get the grill going, make sure the beer is iced down, get the boys together and do not apologize for pushing the limits. It’s been decades of pain and carnage. We were all taken to hell, beat around, kicked and punched and the Lions managed to crawl out and advance to the NFC Championship.

Lions fans need to be amped up and excited Sunday night against the 49ers. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Life’s a gunfight. It’s the reality of our existence, and all you can hope for is that it’s a good gunfight with your buddies at your side. Lions fans have stuck together through thick and thin, and we now have 60 minutes to punch a ticket to a place the Lions have never been before. If that’s not a reason to crack open some beers and party, then I truly don’t know what is.

Win, lose or draw, the Lions will play like champions and fans will rise to the occasion. Tonight is a night for the Lions, and I won’t apologize for getting wild. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.