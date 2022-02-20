Details on Donald Trump’s Truth Social Release Date

Videos by OutKick

Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, will debut in Apple’s App Store on Monday.

Apple changed Truth’s expected launch date, from March to Presidents’ Day, on Sunday.

Trump has been absent from social media since last year, when Twitter, Facebook and Youtube banned him following the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

It’s not yet clear when Truth Social will go live on Android Apps and through desktop web browsers.

TMTG CEO Devin Nunes told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that while Truth will roll out on Apple “this week,” it won’t be “fully operational within the United States” until the end of March.

Truth Social should garner more attention than Parler and GETTR, two other right-leaning Twitter alternatives.

If Trump posts on Truth, the corporate press will cover what he writes, thus drawing attention to the platform. Twitter misses its logo leading each hour on CNN as it covered Trump’s every tweet.

Don Jr. teased the app’s interface last week.

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

How does it look?