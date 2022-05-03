Details About New Twitter Edit Button

Twitter has been testing an edit button for over a year, and we finally know what it could look like, via a leak from Twitter code-breaker Jane Manchun.

Manchun, who has uncovered several Twitter features before release, claims to have discovered the trial function by delving into the digital algorithms from the backend of Twitter.

Per the test video, Twitter will allow users a 30-minute window after posting to edit out their typos. The edit feature appears via a drop-down, the video shows:

the current unreleased version of Edit Tweet reuploads media (images, videos, GIFs, etc) instead of reusing them. an inefficient use of the bandwidth and media processing power, might be lossy too. plus it turns my video into an image (mishandling media type) pic.twitter.com/HjoIA0CZhO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 2, 2022

It’s unclear from the video how many characters a user can edit — Twitter will set a limit to prevent users from changing the context of a tweet.

Twitter will also mark tweets that have been edited next to the timestamp and make available both the error and correction. Take a look:

How an edited Tweet looks like on Twitter Web App: pic.twitter.com/boouYlvhA3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 2, 2022

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation,” Twitter VP of consumer products tweeted last month.

“Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work.”

Wong discovered that the edit feature does not perform well when a user tries to edit a tweet containing an image, video or GIF. She calls this “an inefficient use of the bandwidth and media processing power.”

What does that mean? Not sure, but Wong, who speaks in tech, says that the trial version of the edit feature converted an uploaded video to a still image.

Twitter better fix that before the feature goes live. Imagine seeing this face without the words and eye twitches the video provides:

Twitter has tested the edit function since 2021. According to PC Mag, it should be available later this year.

However, only paying Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to the Twitter edit, unless Elon Musk makes a change when he takes control of the service (whenever that happens.)

Musk recently conducted a poll that found 73.4 percent of his 90 million followers favor an edit feature.

Soon, Twitter will have new ownership and fewer tweets appearing with the word “ducking.” Things are looking up.