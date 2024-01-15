Despite Blowout, Over 40 Million Americans Tuned In For Cowboys-Packers

Videos by OutKick

The NFL is king when it comes to drawing eyeballs to television sets… or tablets, phones, computers and any other way Americans watch content. The marquee game of Super Wild Card Weekend, The Dallas Cowboys hosting the Green Bay Packers, was a complete dud from a football standpoint.

For Fox, though, it was a massive victory. Most people expected the game to draw a lot of viewers. Two of the most historic franchises in the league facing off in the playoffs during arguably the most valuable time slot.

But, the game wasn’t close. And, it wasn’t close right from the start. Green Bay jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first half. Dallas tried to make it interesting, but never really did.

However, it doesn’t matter, apparently. According to Nielsen, the game averaged 40 million viewers and peaked at over 43 million. Perhaps Dallas Cowboys haters just wanted to bask in the team’s misery.

Over 40 millions Americans watched the Green Bay Packers embarrass the Dallas Cowboys during the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The average of 40 million viewers makes the game the second-most watched NFL game so far this season. No surprise, but the Dallas Cowboys also played in the most-watched game of the year.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Cowboys hosted the Washington Commanders. That game drew an average of just under 42 million viewers.

NFL, TV networks sad to see the Dallas Cowboys lose, but still have plenty of interest left in the playoffs

For those who believe the NFL is scripted, I submit the Dallas Cowboys. There’s no question that the NFL and its TV partners prefer that the Cowboys are in the playoffs.

Dallas played in the three most-watched NFL games this season, as their Christmas Eve match against the Miami Dolphins drew 31.5 million sets of American eyeballs.

If the league were scripted, Dallas wouldn’t lose so early in the postseason every year. Yet, they do.

Still, the NFL is one of the only leagues that is seemingly matchup-proof. People watch, no matter who plays.

Looking ahead to the Divisional Round, the San Francisco 49ers — another historic franchise — host the Green Bay Packers. That game should draw a lot of interest.

The downside is the game is scheduled for Saturday, which typically doesn’t perform as well as Sunday.

Still, the NFL remains king and should put up big numbers once again next weekend, regardless of the other matchups.