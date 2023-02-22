Despite Alan Jackson Suffering From A Neurological Disease, He Wants To Put Out Music

Videos by OutKick

You can’t stop the music for country great Alan Jackson.

The Country Music Hall of Famer announced that he’s not going to let any health problems stop him from continuing to inspire millions of fans across the country with his voice, lyrics and music.

“I’m always scribbling down ideas and thinking about melodies, I feel like there’ll be some more music to come, yes,” Jackson said while appearing on daughter Mattie Jackson’s “In Joy Life” podcast.

An excited Mattie followed up by asking if that means there could be another album, in which her father responded “Yes, I would hope so.”

JACKSON WAS DIAGNOSED WITH HIS CONDITION LAST YEAR

Last year, Jackson revealed to NBC’s Today that he had first been diagnosed with the degenerative nerve condition known as Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which affects a person’s motor skills about 10 years ago.

“It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy,” Jackson told Today. “There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious. I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

The good news is that the disease doesn’t affect life expectancy. However, it has been affecting Jackson’s balance and extremities which caused him to postpone the end of his tour last year.

Alan joins his daughter Mattie Jackson Selecman this week on her new podcast, #InJoyLife. Listen to hear old stories, the inspiration behind his song "Drive," and all things @SilverbellySips!



Listen here: https://t.co/51hgSOI9fG pic.twitter.com/qRPC3rjxwC — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) February 21, 2023

JACKSON HAS SOLD OVER 75 MILLION ALBUMS

Still though, Jackson’s not letting that hold him back from his creative process. “I may not have toured much… but like I said, the creative part jumps out every now and then.” He continued by telling his daughter that, “When you make an album, or especially when you write a lot of the songs for it, that’s creating something. It’s a challenge, so it keeps you interested a little more.”

As a huge music fan, I’m all about the greats sticking around and doin gas much as they can to give us spoiled music listeners. I always tell my friends to make sure to see some of the legends while you still can – be it anyone from Guns N’ Roses to Paul McCartney to Willie Nelson, because once they’re gone, they are gone. Neil Diamond made headlines earlier this year when he surprised fans at a Broadway show by performing his hit “Sweet Caroline,” despite suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. The result was a viral clip that brought all sorts of emotions from fans – as well as regret from those that thought he’d be able to tour forever.

Alan Jackson is still with us and the fact that he’s willing to put in the time and energy to continue with new music is a gift that we shouldn’t ignore. Hopefully it comes sooner than later! My summer time could use a new Jackson song while I crack open some summer beers.