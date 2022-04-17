Desperate Mavericks Won’t Have Luka Doncic For Game 2, Either

The Dallas Mavericks were without Luka Doncic for game 1’s 99-93 home loss to the Jazz and now are likely missing their star again. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the All-Star guard is ‘doubtful’ to return for Monday’s game 2 after doing some light shooting Sunday.

Dallas gave them a run for their money last night, so maybe they can squeak one out and save the series? We won’t hold our breath.

Luka Doncic is unlikely for Game 2 vs. Utah on Monday, sources tell @espn_macmahon and me. He hasn't yet been ruled out, but would have to make dramatic improvement in the next 24 hours to be cleared to play with that left calf strain. https://t.co/G32VoqCnMY — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2022

Breakout performances from Mavericks complimentary pieces like Jalen Brunson pouring in a team-high 24 points has to happen again if they want any chance. Combine that with another poor shooting night from Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who went 10 for 29 from the field, will also need to repeat itself.

Doncic is dealing with a left calf strain and that’s no joke when rushing a player back — especially a guy with a usage rate as high as Doncic. Tough break for a four-seed Mavericks team that really stepped up in the second half of the regular season. And the last thing a Mavericks team that isn’t likely to come out the west is to linger the injury into the 2023 season.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was asked on Doncic’s status for tomorrow:

“Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Sounds promising but it’s more likely he’s punting on Utah knowing his fate one way or another for game planning purposes.