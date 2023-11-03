Desmond Howard: Kick Nebraska Out Of B1G For COVID Stance, Don’t Rush To Judgment Over Michigan Spying Campaign

Videos by OutKick

Michigan Man Desmond Howard has been caught in the act by the Internet receipt-keeping crowd.

The College GameDay analyst, who might be the least balanced analyst in the history of college football, now says you can’t rush to judgment over the Michigan spying scheme that is causing fans to lose their minds over.

“It’s still an allegation and there’s information coming out every week,” Howard said during a “Get Up” appearance. “I listened to a broadcast yesterday that said the coaches wanted the commissioner of the Big Ten to take immediate action and they wondered what he was waiting for.”

Desmond Howard, who was a big rush to judgment guy in 2020, says you can't rush to judgment over the Michigan spying drama.

“My question is, well, if this was your program that these charges were made against, these allegations were made against, would you want the commissioner to skip due process and let the NCAA do their job? Or would you want to give your program a chance to go through all of the information, all of the facts, and then defend themselves?” Howard continued. “I don’t understand the rush to judgment by some of the coaches in the conference. If the tables were turned? They would never want anybody to rush to judgment.”

Ah, yes, Desmond has never been one to rush to judgment. Not Des. He’s a let all the facts come out kind of guy.

Shall we go back to 2020 during the COVID hysteria? Let’s do.

Remember when Nebraska wanted to play football while Kevin Warren ordered the season canceled from his secure bunker over COVID?

Let’s see how Desmond reacted to Nebraska having the audacity to say it wanted to play.

“I would demand a public apology from Nebraska. If I’m Kevin Warren, right now, I’m working on a way to get their ass out of the B1G,” Desmond said on “Get Up” in August 2020.

“They ain’t Notre Dame, baby. They don’t have that cache.”

The crime: Nebraska wanted to play football during COVID.

Meanwhile, multiple schools have records of Michigan football coach/sign stealer Connor Stalions buying tickets to run his alleged spying scheme. You have Stalions whispering into the ears of the offensive and defensive coordinators. You have Stalions possibly attending the Central Michigan-Michigan State game in September and possibly wearing Ray-Bans that can record video in 12 megapixels.

Michigan Man Desmond’s response: You have to let this play out. Can’t rush to judgment.

Good one, fraud.