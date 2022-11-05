Desmond Howard Blames Police, ‘Authority Figures’ For Michigan State Fight, Not Tunnel

Desmond Howard – ESPN’s resident expert on College Gameday involving anything Michigan Wolverines football – stirred the pot Saturday when asked about last week’s incident between the Spartans and Wolverines.
Eight MSU players have been suspended for their alleged roles in a post-game beatdown of two Michigan football players – Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green.
The incident was caught on video, and happened in the tunnel at Michigan’s stadium.
In the tunnel video captured by ABC/ESPN, a player wearing number four appeared to be walking away without his helmet on before all hell broke loose.
The only number four on MSU’s roster is defensive player Jacoby Windmon, who is among the suspended.
Twitter reacts to Desmond Howard’s thoughts on Michigan-Michigan State fight
Anyway, both teams made it clear throughout the week that this would be handled by law enforcement, and the Spartans suspended eight players.
Fast-forward to Saturday, where Howard – the former Heisman winner at UM – was asked for his input on the incident.
In his response, Howard placed the blame on the adults in the room, including state troopers and school officials, for not doing anything.
Here’s his full response:
Howard essentially dismisses the idea that the tunnel has anything to do with the recent fights at Michigan, and instead points the finger at authority figures in the room not doing more.
Twitter, of course, was QUICK to weigh in on Howard’s thoughts.
Some called him a homer and a “mouthpiece” for his alma mater, while others said they didn’t hear anything he said … because they muted him!
Some also questioned why ESPN would let Howard speak on the incident at all seeing as he’s a former UM player.
It’s an easy answer – because he’s on the show every single week, of course – but it still drew the ire of fans nonetheless.
Anyway, here are some of the reactions. Do you think Desmond’s thoughts were out of line?
Let us know!
How about the players be held accountable? Oh wait no is held accountable anymore.