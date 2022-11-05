Desmond Howard Blames Police, ‘Authority Figures’ For Michigan State Fight, Not Tunnel

Desmond Howard – ESPN’s resident expert on College Gameday involving anything Michigan Wolverines football – stirred the pot Saturday when asked about last week’s incident between the Spartans and Wolverines.

Eight MSU players have been suspended for their alleged roles in a post-game beatdown of two Michigan football players – Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green.

The incident was caught on video, and happened in the tunnel at Michigan’s stadium.

In the tunnel video captured by ABC/ESPN, a player wearing number four appeared to be walking away without his helmet on before all hell broke loose.

The only number four on MSU’s roster is defensive player Jacoby Windmon, who is among the suspended.

ESPN captured tunnel video of the Michigan State incident with Michigan after the game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Woq3UDl8Xj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 31, 2022

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Twitter reacts to Desmond Howard’s thoughts on Michigan-Michigan State fight

Anyway, both teams made it clear throughout the week that this would be handled by law enforcement, and the Spartans suspended eight players.

Fast-forward to Saturday, where Howard – the former Heisman winner at UM – was asked for his input on the incident.

In his response, Howard placed the blame on the adults in the room, including state troopers and school officials, for not doing anything.

Here’s his full response:

Howard essentially dismisses the idea that the tunnel has anything to do with the recent fights at Michigan, and instead points the finger at authority figures in the room not doing more.

Twitter, of course, was QUICK to weigh in on Howard’s thoughts.

Some called him a homer and a “mouthpiece” for his alma mater, while others said they didn’t hear anything he said … because they muted him!

Desmond Howard weighed in on Michigan State incident on College Ganeday. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some also questioned why ESPN would let Howard speak on the incident at all seeing as he’s a former UM player.

It’s an easy answer – because he’s on the show every single week, of course – but it still drew the ire of fans nonetheless.

Anyway, here are some of the reactions. Do you think Desmond’s thoughts were out of line?

Let us know!

Desmond Howard is why the mute button was created. — Matthew (@715MJK) November 5, 2022

Desmond Howard is embarrassing himself on @Gameday right now. — John Cifonelli (@CoachCif) November 5, 2022

Letting @DesmondHoward bring the guy who comes down hard and talks the most about the Michigan State incident is weak. Let someone without so much bias address that @CollegeGameDay. I don’t disagree with what was said, but it just adds fuel to flthe fire for him to address it. — Randall (@RandallKirkB) November 5, 2022

Typical Desmond Howard playing the “Michigan is innocent card” on gameday today — Ben Bird (@BenBird89912879) November 5, 2022

Great commentary by @DesmondHoward @CollegeGameDay about lack of “adult” leadership during MSU UM altercation pic.twitter.com/Og5B1Khwn1 — Pietro M. Tonino, MD,MBA (@TheChiSportsDoc) November 5, 2022

Desmond Howard just can’t admit Michigan has the dumbest entrance/exit in all of CFB and that the Michigan player ran in taunting. Left those convenient details out — Brendan Miller (@BMiller1501) November 5, 2022

Desmond howard is forever clueless — chickenbro (@chickenbro_) November 5, 2022