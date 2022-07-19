Deshazor Everett has pleaded guilty in his fatal car crash case, according to Loudoun General District Court records.
The former Washington Commanders player pleaded guilty to reckless driving after a 2021 crash left his girlfriend Olivia Peters dead, according to TMZ.
He now faces up to a year behind bars, according to the same report. Initially, Everett had been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter.
Everett was allegedly traveling at least 90 miles per hour in his vehicle driving in Virginia with Peters when the car crashed.
He hasn’t played a snap of NFL football or been on a roster since he was arrested for the crash.
The question now is whether or not a team will take a shot on Everett with the criminal case behind him. It’s only a misdemeanor charge.
That means he could end up not get any time behind bars. At worst, he’ll get a year. However, it’s pretty rare to see a guy get the maximum on a misdemeanor.
