Deshazor Everett has pleaded guilty in his fatal car crash case, according to Loudoun General District Court records.

The former Washington Commanders player pleaded guilty to reckless driving after a 2021 crash left his girlfriend Olivia Peters dead, according to TMZ.

He now faces up to a year behind bars, according to the same report. Initially, Everett had been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter.

Less than two months after being involved in an accident that resulted in the death of his girlfriend, Washington safety Deshazor Everett has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. https://t.co/2D3cSl82By — OutKick (@Outkick) February 9, 2022

Everett was allegedly traveling at least 90 miles per hour in his vehicle driving in Virginia with Peters when the car crashed.

He hasn’t played a snap of NFL football or been on a roster since he was arrested for the crash.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Dept., the investigation into the accident determined that Deshazor Everett was going "over twice the posted 45 MPH speed limit just prior to the crash." — John Keim (@john_keim) February 8, 2022

The question now is whether or not a team will take a shot on Everett with the criminal case behind him. It’s only a misdemeanor charge.

That means he could end up not get any time behind bars. At worst, he’ll get a year. However, it’s pretty rare to see a guy get the maximum on a misdemeanor.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 16: Deshazor Everett #22 of the Washington Football Team runs off of the field against the New York Giants after an NFL game at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It's a tragic situation, and where he goes from here is the biggest question mark in his life. Will he ever play again?