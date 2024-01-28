Deshaun Watson Trying To Recruit Tee Higgins To Browns

Videos by OutKick

Wide receiver Tee Higgins has spent his entire young career with the Cincinnati Bengals. If it’s up to Deshaun Watson, though, that’s going to change.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback is actively attempting to recruit Higgins — should he become a free agent this year. And Watson pleaded his case on the QB Unplugged podcast with quarterback trainer Quincy Avery.

“We wanna pass the ball. That’s what we’re gonna do, Watson said. “We’re gonna pass the ball a lot.”

Watson and Higgins both played at Clemson, albeit not at the same time.

“We’re gonna take good care of you,” Watson continued. “The Cleveland fans are gonna love you to death. We got the Clemson ties. We ain’t get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity. So like, man, come on over to The Land.”

Bengals fans won’t like this, but #Browns QB Deshaun Watson openly advocated for the team to sign soon to be free agent WR Tee Higgins today on their podcast⬇️⬇️



(🎥 via: @Lockerverse, @deshaunwatson and @QuincyAvery) pic.twitter.com/t4KjpnUvsf — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) January 26, 2024

Higgins’ contract is up this year, but the Bengals have exclusive negotiating rights for now.

But if he were to become a free agent, the 25 year old wouldn’t come cheap.

Cleveland already has plenty of money tied up in receivers. Amari Cooper makes $20 million, and tight end David Njoku counts another $9.645 million against the cap next season.

And that doesn’t even include Watson himself, who has a staggering $63.77 million cap charge for 2024.

(Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Cincinnati, too, has to consider the bottom line.

Star Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase is eligible for an extension this offseason, and that one’s going to be a doozy. So more than likely, the Bengals will slap a franchise tag on Higgins for 2024 to control costs.

Can’t blame Deshaun Watson for wishful thinking, though. Maybe he can try again in 2025.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.