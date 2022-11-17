Deshaun Watson Back At Practice, Looks Really Happy As Suspension For Inappropriate Behavior With Women Nears End

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since his suspension earlier this year.

Watson continues to serve his 11-game suspension after facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

He won’t be eligible to return to the field until Dec. 4, which would mark over 700 days since his last NFL game. However, he was allowed to participate with teammates for the first time in over two months.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday. (AP)

The Browns are certainly hoping he can start contributing quickly, as they’ve stumbled to a 3-6 record so far this year.

For his part, Watson certainly seems to believe he’ll be the focus of their long-term plans. He just recently dropped over $5 million a new house in Cleveland. That’s certainly not something you do if you aren’t sticking around.

Watson did participate in preseason activities, but has been mostly quiet since the punishment was announced.

Watson A Distraction For The Team?

According to the Associated Press, he didn’t speak to the media today. However the Daily Mail reported that he was ”all smiles” on the field.

Watson on Wednesday. (AP)

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about Watson’s return, without saying much.

“This is the next step for him, and it’s good to have him back out on the field,” Stefanski said. “What’s important is that we do everything we can to find a way to get a win versus Buffalo. That is where the players’ focus is.”

Despite fulfilling the terms of his settlement with the league, it’s still odd to see him on the field again. No matter what he does, the accusations will certainly follow him the rest of his career.

Watson’s presence could also be seen as a distraction, considering the attention he’ll continue to get. The Browns certainly haven’t looked great in 2022, but it can’t help to have the spotlight turned on them.

With just a few weeks remaining in his suspension, the Browns will have a lot more spotlight to contend with soon.