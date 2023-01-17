DeShaun Watson In Vacation Mode With Model Girlfriend

Deshaun Watson had himself a… well, he had an interesting year. An interesting couple of years, if we’re being totally honest. Now, the Cleveland Browns QB needs a little R and R after a grueling season.

Even if his season only really started in Week 13.

Watson jetted off to some exotic location with his girlfriend, YouTuber Jilly Anais. According to TMZ Sports, he and the model/social media influencer have been dating for several years. She stayed with him even through the allegations that he had sexually harassed more than 20 female masseuses.

For having to put up with everything she has, perhaps she was owed a vacation.

Looks like there were boats, champagne, and an expensive-looking purse in a golf cart.

Sounds like the type of vacation an NFL quarterback would go on over the offseason.

Anais posted some videos of the pair’s getaway to her Instagram. Those clips show her and the Browns signal-caller getting cozy with one another and swimming in the ocean.

Before you say anything, no, there wasn’t any video or photographic evidence to suggest any massages were being had.

Watson probably needs to clear his head after an underwhelming return after serving his 11-game suspension.

The Browns went 3-3 after Watson’s return, but he only completed 99 of 170 passing attempts. That’s only enough for a 58.2% completion rate.

Well, a bit more time spent in paradise with Ms. Anais should help make his average play easier to swallow.

