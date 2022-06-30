Deshaun Watson Hearings With NFL Extended For Third Day

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, the NFLPA and independent arbitrator / NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson met for their first hearing on Tuesday to discuss the numerous counts of sexual misconduct directed at the QB.

Though the NFL’s hearings were scheduled for a two-day timeline, in order for Robinson to reach an official verdict on discipline for Watson, all three parties agreed to meet on Thursday for an additional day of face-to-face hearings, announced NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is over for the day, but the plan is to be back at it again tomorrow. That would be Day 3 in front of Judge Sue Robinson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2022

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, “If it wraps up Thursday, Robinson can either request briefs from both sides, or the two sides can agree to file them.”

Heading into Tuesday’s meeting, sources surrounding the matter noted that the NFL was recommending an indefinite suspension of Watson, with a minimum one-year ban from football.

Two Texas grand juries opted not to charge Watson with criminal offenses based on the allegations.

Still, the NFL remained steadfast in handing out proper discipline after Watson was accused of a spree of inappropriate behavior with selectively booked massage therapists.

Those counts included indecent exposure and “predatory” behavior by the QB.

Answering 25 total cases, including new litigation on Monday, of sexual advances alleged against the Browns QB, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell find themselves pressed with handing out the appropriate disciplinary action sooner than later, especially with the backlash looming over the League regarding allegations of at-work harassment and potential sexual assault toward the Washington Commanders.

A week before the hearings, Watson and his legal team — led by attorney Rusty Hardin — settled with 20 of the 24 plaintiffs alleging misconduct.

Stay tuned with OutKick as details on the story develop.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela