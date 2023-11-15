Deshaun Watson Experience With Cleveland Browns Hits Another Snag And This One’s Big

Videos by OutKick

Deshaun Watson is out for the remainder of the season, the Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday morning. And, yes, we can add that to the numerous other reasons the hopeful addition and signing of the quarterback last year has gone sideways.

Watson has a broken bone in his throwing shoulder, a Monday MRI revealed.

Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

Deshaun Watson Out, P.J. Walker In For Browns

Watson went for multiple MRI exams after Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens because he sustained an ankle injury that forced him to leave the game for one play.

After the game, he reported a new shoulder discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Watson actually has a displaced fracture in that shoulder.

It’s the second MRI on his shoulder that caused the concern leading to Watson being out the remainder of the year. Although he played with the injury in the Baltimore game, continuing to do so could cause long-term damage to Watson.

So the Browns have placed him on season-ending injured reserve. And backup P.J. Brown is the club’s new starting quarterback.

The timing of this injury is coincidental because it comes after six starts. That’s the exact number of games Watson was able to start for the Browns in his first season with the club last year.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 22: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-38 at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Browns Deshaun Watson Had Season Of Issues

Watson missed the first 11 games of last season because he was serving an NFL suspension for breaking the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

This year was supposed to be his year. And it seemed like it at first as the Browns were 5-1 in the games Watson started.

That record led the Browns to believe they were finally getting what they bargained for when they gave up multiple first round picks for Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans and then signed Watson to a completely guaranteed $230 million contract.

The deal hasn’t exactly paid dividends for the Browns. By the end of this year they will have paid out approximately $92 million to Watson and received 12 starts and 14 touchdowns passes in return.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Browns Investment In Watson Hasn’t Paid Off

The club, you’ll recall, also got significant backlash in Cleveland and elsewhere for signing Watson to a lucrative contract in the first place. Watson had been accused by two dozen women, all of them professional masseuses, of sexual abuse and harassment — a claim the NFL said was proven in its investigation.

Watson had thrown only 7 TD passes and combined that with 4 interceptions this season. That was seen as a significant improvement in play from last year although the numbers don’t exactly suggest that. Watson threw 7 TD and 5 interception in 6 games last season.

So, even if it sounds harsh it is true: The Browns have definitely not gotten what they bargained for with Watson through two seasons.

He has three more years remaining on his contract and salary cap constraints make it very hard for the Browns to move on at any point until the final year of the deal in 2026.

Watson is expected to make a full recovery, per the Browns. So the thinking is they expect him back as their starter in 2024.

This latest shoulder injury is the second Watson has dealt with. He missed multiple games last month while nursing a different shoulder injury — this one to his rotator cuff. It is unclear at this time if that injury had any affect on causing the new injury.

