Deshaun Watson Declares Innocence, Again

The OutKick 360 crew understands the role of a NDA.

What the guys aren’t understanding is how Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was blackmailed and continued to do what he was doing.

“It’s not the NDA that’s bothersome. It’s the fact that Deshaun Watson was blackmailed by a woman on Instagram, gets that NDA, and then starts it back up again,” Chad Withrow said. “

Withrow said the troubling part to him about all this wasn’t the NDA or that Watson got the NDA from the Texans head of security, but the fact that Watson was blackmailed by a woman on Instagram, who said, “this is what happened. I want you to pay me this. You’ve done this to me. I’m upset about it. I’m going to expose you.”

“Deshaun Watson freaks out for a moment, goes to the facility, goes to the head of security, gets an NDA, and starts it right back up again,” Withrow said. “He doesn’t even say, ‘you know, I probably should cool it if this is going to happen to me.'”

Here’s everything the crew had to say:

