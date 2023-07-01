DeSean Jackson Rips Former Eagles Coach Chip Kelly: ‘He Dismantled Our Team’

Videos by OutKick

It’s no secret DeSean Jackson isn’t a fan of Chip Kelly.

And on a podcast this week, the veteran wide receiver took yet another opportunity to unload on his former head coach.

“I don’t respect Chip Kelly,” Jackson said. “You can talk to anybody that was ever a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and they’ll tell you the same thing.”

Kelly took over as the Eagles’ head coach in 2013 — inheriting a team that went 4-12 the previous year. He led the Eagles to a 10–6 record and the NFC Eastern Division Championship, becoming just the second head coach in league history to win a division title in his first season in the NFL.

But that’s when the sour grapes began.

Kelly cut Jackson after a standout year. In his only season with Kelly in charge, Jackson had 82 receptions for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns.

But the roster moves didn’t stop there.

“He dismantled that team,” Jackson said. “There’s no way you get rid of DeSean Jackson, LeSean McCoy, Michael Vick, Jeremy Maclin, on and on. He really broke down a team, bro. We were Philadelphia.”

Jackson has said he intentionally signed with Washington following the release so he could play against Kelly twice a year. In his next five games versus the Eagles, he totaled 24 catches for 569 yards, three TDs and a 5-1 record.

“It was a f-cked up situation for me,” Jackson said a couple of years ago on the All The Smoke podcast. “I took that personal. That’s why I did go to Washington, and every time I played the Eagles, I made them regret that decision.”

So the three-time Pro Bowler got his revenge. But don’t expect him to forgive and forget anytime soon.