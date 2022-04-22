DeSean Jackson Deciding Between Retirement And ‘Great Quarterback’

35-year-old receiver DeSean Jackson’s been burnin’ NFL defensive backs for 14 seasons. If he can align himself with a great quarterback, he’ll keep continue for a 15th year.

On Thursday, Jackson, a free agent, admitted to Ashley Nicole Moss on Laces Out, that he’s currently undecided about whether to play on or hang ’em up.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year or not,” Jackson admitted to Moss. “I know I announced it and said I was going to play, but it’s just really, where I am at this point in my life, it’s got to be the right fit.”

Jackson, who was once one of the most feared receivers in the league, has totaled just 43 receptions over the last three seasons. With a career average 17.6 yards per catch, he can clearly still take the top off a defense with his speed, but he admits he has grown tired of changing addresses.

“To play 14 years in the NFL, going to Philly, going to Washington, Tampa, going back to Philly and then playing for the Rams and then playing for the Raiders, it’s got to fit right for me,” said Jackson, via Laces Out. “But my career has been one hell of a ride.”

DeSean Jackson exclusively tells me he’s contemplating retirement (despite previously saying he would return). ‘i’m not really sure if i’m going to play next year.’ only a handful of teams could change his mind — Denver being one. #LacesOutpic.twitter.com/VEJEISz3Le — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) April 21, 2022

If Jackson decides to continue the ride, he’ll do so for one of four NFL teams, all of which have a top-tier signal caller, telling Moss: “If the right situation calls and (the team) has a great quarterback…”

When Moss pressed him for specifics, Jackson named the Chiefs, Browns, Broncos and Packers as teams he’d be interested in.

Jackson currently holds the NFL record for both career touchdowns of 60 or more yards (26) and career touchdowns of 80 yards or longer (5).

That’s a lot of burnin’.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF