DeSantis Says FL Would Be Enes Kanter Freedom’s Kingdom: Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren proposed a meetup between Enes Kanter Freedom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Monday.

“I’d like to see how that conversation would go,” Tomi said. “I think he’s right along with you in calling things out.”

Kanter Freedom said he met DeSantis in Miami, where Florida’s governor told the free-agent NBA center that Florida would be his kingdom if he were to move there.

