Derrick Henry Thanks Young Titans Fans In Final Home Game

Videos by OutKick

Derrick Henry wanted to leave an indelible mark for the Nashville faithful. After eight seasons and playing what appeared to be his final game for Tennessee, Henry is grateful for the opportunity, even at the end of the road.

King Henry’s ‘Swan Song’ didn’t disappoint: running for 153 yards and a touchdown against the playoff-hungry Jaguars. Henry’s final gift for the fans included squashing those postseason dreams for Duval, eliminating them from the AFC playoff picture.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 07: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans waves to fans after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

After Sunday’s 28-20 win over the Jaguars, Henry addressed the Tennessee home crowd to deliver a heartfelt message to the fans.

Grab the tissues …

“Titans fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life,” Henry told the fans. “The ups and downs. Y’all been there through everything. Through the adversity, watch me grow as a person and a player (and) always supporting me. I love ya’ll.

WATCH:

"Titans fans… Thank you for the greatest 8 years of my life."



Derrick Henry says farewell to the fans in Nashville 🥹❤️



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/uH49POKY0U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 7, 2024

“I love seeing the 22s in the stadium. Hopefully, I was an inspiration to all the young kids and everybody in the community. Just thank y’all so much, man. God is good. And Titan up baby.”

Henry turned 30 Thursday. He holds plenty of gas left in the tank but nothing left to spare for the Titans. Henry enters free agency this offseason. Tennessee must figure out whether it needs a soft or hard reboot of its franchise.

Since an expensive RB can’t fit into those plans, and with Henry’s dwindling career in need of landing on a serious postseason contender, Henry is surely a goner. Presumably, Ryan Tannehill and even coach Mike Vrabel may also be on the way out. Whether it stings or not, Henry and the Titans’ time simply ran out. But Henry made the most of his opportunities, whether as the bell-cow runner or backup to DeMarco Murray as a rookie.

Derrick Henry’s status as a Titans legend is all but solidified. King Henry holds the record for most rushing touchdowns (89) in Titans franchise history. Only the famed Eddie George (10,009 yards) boasts more rushing yards than Henry among all Titans RBs (9,349).