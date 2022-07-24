Derek Jeter Misses Big Papi, Gil Hodges HOF Induction Due To Family ‘COVID Situation’

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is set to hold its annual Induction Ceremony, but one former player and former inductee won’t be in attendance.

Derek Jeter, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, took to social media to announce that he won’t be in attendance as his “family is dealing with a Covid situation.”

This year’s group of new Hall of Famers is highlighted by three-time World Series champion David Ortiz, who was elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America in his first year on the ballot.

Very disappointed to miss today’s induction ceremony. Unfortunately my family is dealing with a Covid situation. — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) July 24, 2022

Before Jeter announced he wouldn’t be in attendance, MLB.com’s Brian Murphy reported that 52 previously inducted Hall of Fame members were expected to return to celebrate the class of 2022.

Although Ortiz and Jeter spent over a decade on opposite sides of one of sports greatest rivalries — Red Sox vs. Yankees — they’ve always been complimentary of one another. Ortiz said when Jeter retired that he “would miss watching him play.”

Jeter tweeted about Ortiz’ induction on Sunday, congratulating him on the accomplishment. Unfortunately, Jeter won’t be on hand to see the actual induction.

We’ve spent a lot of time together on the field between New York, Boston and numerous All-Star Games… Glad to add Cooperstown to that list.



Congratulations @davidortiz! pic.twitter.com/bnMuuN6Xps — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) July 24, 2022

Ortiz, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil are set to be inducted after being elected the Baseball Writers Association of America.

The Induction Ceremony is being held on Sunday afternoon.

