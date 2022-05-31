in MLB

Derek Jeter Is Already Super Popular On Twitter And Instagram

Now that Yankees legend Derek Jeter no longer works for the Marlins, he’s decided to join Twitter and Instagram. He joined at 9:32 AM ET and already has over 100,000 followers on both platforms. Six hours to build a monstrous social media presence.

Turns out being 6-foot-3, handsome, rich, and piling up well over 3,000 hits as shortstop and captain of the New York Yankees had its perks.

Jeter is widely celebrated across the baseball landscape because he’s a no nonsense type of guy. He was never too polarizing off the field and all he cared about was winning. Obviously wasn’t at Jordan’s level performance-wise, but he did embody some of the same mental characteristics.

We all loved that about Derek Jeter, and now he’s a social media star. He’s already got some funny content up for us to enjoy.

It really figures Jeter is a natural for Twitter and Instagram after his cameo with Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in The Other Guys. A fun personality that knows how to navigate an oftentimes whiny media. Mastering social media is understanding when and how to take risks — Jeter can do that.

He’s probably here for his upcoming ESPN documentary “The Captain”, which releases in July. Well played, captain.

