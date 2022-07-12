Derek Jeter Disputes Rumors He Gave Gift Baskets To One-Night Stands

Throughout his 20-year Major League Baseball career Derek Jeter was known as a player who was never shy about swinging the bat, on or off the diamond. The 14-time All-Star was arguably as well-recognized for what (or who) he did outside of the ballpark than inside.

Now, nearly a decade since he retired, Jeter is striking out claims that his oft-talked about one-night stands ended with his lady friends being shown the door with a gift basket full of Jeter memorabilia.

The former Yankees’ act of sending the flavor of the night home with a goodie basket was first reported by the New York Post in 2011.

“Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course,” Jeter said in “The Captain,” a docuseries appearing on ESPN later this month . “You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f— did people come up with this? You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this shit? And you believed it!”

What can’t be disputed is that Jeter, a Hall of Fame shortstop, enjoyed playing the field. Prior to marrying model Hannah Davis, Jeter dated a number of celebrities including Mariah Carey, Jessica Alba, Minka Kelly and a roster of others.

They too were apparently not gifted any post game memorabilia.

Per Jeter: “I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me and he says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did.’ And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a f—-n’ idiot!’ and the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!’”

Lest there be any confusion, the ex-pinstriper promised the gift basket rumor was as real as the cartoonish physiques of MLB’s mid-’90s sluggers . “It’s a story that became larger than life,” Jeter said via “The Captain.”

“People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened.”

Whatever you say, Cap.

