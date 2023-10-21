Derek Jeter Called ‘Wet Blanket’ For Refusing To Wear Cowboy Hat On Fox MLB Playoffs Set

Videos by OutKick

Every party needs a pooper, and that’s why they invited Derek Jeter.

The former New York Yankees captain took a no-nonsense approach to baseball. And that attitude has since followed him into his broadcasting career.

Some might even call him “a wet blanket.”

Ahead of Friday’s ALCS Game 5, David Ortiz surprised the Fox MLB crew with cowboy hats — an homage to Texas, the home state of both teams. And while Kevin Burkhardt and Alex Rodriguez happily played along, Jeter refused to put on the hat.

“New Yorkers do not wear these,” Jeter said as he carefully examined the cowboy hat.

Derek Jeter really puts a wet blanket on this panel lmao pic.twitter.com/FTecTk8TNq — Jordan Leandre (@JordanLeandre55) October 20, 2023

For what it’s worth, Jeter grew up in Kalamazoo, Mich. But I guess spending 20 seasons with the Yankees does qualify you as a New Yorker. Rodriguez, though, is actually from NYC, and he wasn’t too cool to participate in the stunt.

I can’t believe I’m defending A-Rod.

Anyway, the rest of the panelists had fun with it. Ortiz said Burkhardt looked like Woody from Toy Story, while KB and A-Rod clapped back, calling Big Papi “the Dominican Garth Brooks.”

Meanwhile, Jeter didn’t want to mess up his hair. Or he didn’t want to become a meme.

But social media was not kind to him.

Derek Jeter refusing to put on the cowboy hat was so predictable. — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) October 20, 2023

Derek Jeter has the charisma of a wet Lays chip https://t.co/tdYGEg82r1 — Fitzy Mo Peña (@FitzyMoPena) October 20, 2023

Get over yourself. He’s a drip everywhere. His commercials are boring, his interviews are boring, he’s boring on this. Lighten up brother. 🤦‍♂️ — 9casey (@9casey72) October 20, 2023

I’m actually really glad to see this because I really am finally able to throw my lifelong crush on jeter in the trash because what a boring loser https://t.co/6NnLeNawWw — c ✨ (@marxiners) October 21, 2023

Like bringing a vegan to a pig roast — Young Gimme (@PapaSchmeezy) October 21, 2023

I’m actually going to play devil’s advocate for The Captain here.

Derek Jeter is a boring dude. He’s all baseball, all the time. But alongside goofy David Ortiz, they are the perfect yin and yang. That’s why it works.

“All business” is Jeter’s brand. That’s how he’s been his entire professional career. If you expected anything different when he became a broadcaster, that’s on you.

If I were Big Papi, I probably wouldn’t buy him any more presents, though.

