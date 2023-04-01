Derek Jeter Addition to Fox Sports MLB crew Means Another Former Star is Out

Videos by OutKick

Former New York Yankees superstar Derek Jeter is joining the Fox Sports crew for the 2023 MLB season.

That’s exciting news for baseball fans, as Jeter will bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and star power to nationwide broadcasts.

But the addition of “The Captain,” means another one of the previous analysts will no longer be featured.

For several years, the Fox MLB crew has used Kevin Burkhardt as the host, with Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas serving as analysts.

But with the addition of Jeter, Frank Thomas will no longer be part of Fox’s broadcast team.

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 29: Boys & Girls Clubs of Americas National Youth of the Year Asha Haddox-Rossiter from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington poses with a photo with Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas prior to Game 2 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Jeter to Debut Later This Season

According to the New York Post, Jeter will debut on the Fox crew with the London series in June.

He’ll then be featured during their coverage of the All-Star Game in July, and the playoffs in October.

A spokesman for Fox Sports confirmed that Thomas is departing the team

“Frank has been an integral member of the FOX MLB studio team for nearly a decade and has helped raise the bar on our coverage while continuously growing the game of baseball,” the statement said. “Although he is not a part of our coverage this season, ‘The Big Hurt’ will always be a member of our Fox Sports family and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Commentators are just one part of a broadcast, but Derek Jeter should be a fantastic addition to the national team.

Especially in the postseason, his experience should provide some valuable insights, and his opinions carry a tremendous amount of weight and respect.

Beyond his playing days, Jeter’s been on the ownership and management side of the game too. The Fox crew was already great, but this change could make their coverage that much better.