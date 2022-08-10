Derek Carr Is Playing Near Perfect Football At Raiders Training Camp

An NFL preseason and regular season can be two different worlds.

But like most fans, good news out of training camp exists as a better omen for their team’s regular season than bad news.

If a quarterback is balling out leading up to the year, it’s safer to bet on his season over a QB experiencing nightmarish preseason sessions (e.g., Daniel Jones).

NFL training camps are full of the good, bad and ugly from quarterbacks, and leading the good word of mouth around OTAs is Las Vegas Raiders QB, Derek Carr.

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed provided insight from within Raiders camp — giving glowing reviews for Carr’s performance: highlighting his instant chemistry with former Fresno State teammate and five-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. Also noting that Carr has yet to throw a pick at practice.

Reed writes, “Derek Carr has looked really sharp throughout training camp. I haven’t observed him throw any interceptions and it’s clear that his chemistry with receiver Davante Adams hasn’t gone anywhere.”

As the Raiders hand the keys to Carr, Adams and new head coach Josh McDaniels to lead the team / offense back to the playoffs, all eyes will inevitably eventually shift to Carr if the team doesn’t meet its mark, which tends to be the nature of the beast for starting NFL QBs. …

McDaniels will get his grace period as a first-year coach (sorry, Urban Meyer) for the Raiders, and any regression from Adams can be covered up with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow still providing capable receiving for Carr to commandeer the offense.

Despite proving himself as (arguably) the best fourth-quarter QB in the NFL since entering the League in 2014, and a deftly accurate passer, Carr has yet to solidify himself in the top-10 QB conversation. And by most accounts, unfairly.

“Carr has already proven himself to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league,” Reed added in his report, “but it’s still impressive to see how quickly he’s adjusted to learning yet another new play caller and offensive scheme.”

After leading the Raiders to the playoffs last year with an interim coach in Rich Bisaccia, Carr continues to give LV hope of a promising campaign next season now that more stability is in play.

