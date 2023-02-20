Jets Believe Derek Carr Can Win The Team A Super Bowl, According To NFL Insider

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like Derek Carr’s visit with the New York Jets went incredibly well.

Carr is on the hunt for a new team ever since the Raiders decided to cut him loose, and the former Las Vegas quarterback spent some time with the Jets this past weekend.

It seems to have been a hit on both sides because Jeff Darlington reported Monday during an ESPN appearance the Jets believe Derek Carr can win the franchise a Super Bowl.

Will it be Derek Carr for the Jets?

All the smoke coming out of New York (even though their stadium is in New Jersey) is that Woody Johnson and the Jets want Aaron Rodgers.

That’s what we’ve heard for weeks. Johnson pretty much said as much during the NFL Honors. There seems to be a ton of interest there.

The Jets are reportedly impressed by Derek Carr. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

However, it’s unclear whether or not the Packers even intend to dump Rodgers. If the Packers star isn’t on the market, Derek Carr seems to be the next man up for the Jets.

As we covered at OutKick ahead of the visit, fans shouldn’t sleep on Carr. He had a down year this past season. However, he has a track record of putting up numbers, even in a dysfunctional franchise like the Raiders.

From 2018 through 20221 with the Raiders, Carr never threw for fewer than 4,000 yards in a regular season. He’s got some talent, even if he doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

Will the Jets sign Derek Carr? (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If Aaron Rodgers is off the table, which remains to be seen, Derek Carr appears to be the next choice. If it happens, it sounds like the Jets will definitely be okay with it.