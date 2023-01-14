Derek Carr Gifted Custom Jewelry To Raiders All-Pro Teammates In Unique Goodbye Gesture

It’s never easy to say goodbye, but a giant diamond necklace probably helps.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback David Carr bought white and black diamond pendants for teammates Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams as he prepares to depart from the team. He commissioned Al Bekdas — better known as Al the Jeweler — to create the custom necklaces as a token of his appreciation.

Officially the flashiest friendship necklaces I’ve ever seen.

Carr and Adams go way back to their college days at Fresno State, while Carr and Crosby formed a tight bond during their four seasons together with the Raiders.

Al the Jeweler has a pretty sweet gig, as he has become the go-to guy for NFL players’ expensive, blingy needs. The jeweler has also created custom pieces for Stefon Diggs, Melvin Ingram and Breece Hall, to name a few.

Raiders’ Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected for 88 catches, 1,290 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Derek Carr is leaving the Raiders after nine seasons.

The veteran quarterback said his goodbyes via Twitter on Thursday.

“It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had,” Carr wrote on social media. “Every single day, in season, and in the offseason.”

The Raiders drafted Carr in 2014, and he’s been their guy ever since. But the team benched him for the final two games of this season in an apparent effort to avoid injury that would guarantee his $33 million in salary next season.

“I once said that if I’m not a Raider, I would rather be at home, and I meant that,” Carr wrote. “But I never envisioned it ending this way.”

The move was an obvious changing of the guard in Las Vegas. The Raiders finished the 2022 season a dismal 6-11, third in the AFC West.

No word yet on whether Davante Adams will also depart from the team. He did say, however, that Carr was a reason he signed with Las Vegas. Just not the only reason.

“I ain’t come here just to be cute and hang out with Derek and all of that,” Adams said prior to the season. “I want to get that trophy at the end of the year.”

Sorry, Davante, no trophy. But can we interest you in a sparkly necklace?