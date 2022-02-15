Derek Carr Expected To Get $40 Million Per Season In Likely Extension

Videos by OutKick

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr could be well on his way to a monster contract extension.

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the 30-year-old is likely to earn $40 million a season if an extension gets done. While no proposals have been made, the two sides have mutual interest in getting a deal done. Carr has one year left on his current deal which pays him $19.77 million and carries a $19.87 million cap hit in 2022.

Carr’s future appeared to be up in the air, despite leading the Raiders to a 10-7 record and an appearance in the AFC Wild Card. Carr had his best season under center since Las Vegas’ last playoff appearance in 2016. Amid the resigning of head coach Jon Gruden and the off the field incidents with receiver Henry Ruggs III and cornerback Damon Arnette, Carr’s positivity never waned.

He finished 2021 throwing for a career-high 4,804 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on 68.4% passing. In his playoff debut on the road against the Bengals, Carr completed 29-of-54 passes for 310 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

With newly hired head coach Josh McDaniels set to take over, Carr will be on his sixth different head coach since being drafted in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. It’s certainly no easy situation for any quarterback, let alone one like Carr, whose play has been heavily scrutinized.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Feb. 2, McDaniels said that he was looking forward to working with Carr.

“Derek’s impressed me for a long long time,” McDaniels said. “Getting the opportunity to speak to him the other day, you could just sense how important his faith is, his family is, and the game of football. He pours his heart and soul into those three things, and it’ll be a really fun experience for me to have the opportunity to continue to build this thing with him as our leader.

“He’s certainly capable of doing a lot of great things. He’s done them before in his career, and I’m just looking forward to getting to know him — how he learns the best, what he does, and how we put this thing around him the best way we can to help him be successful and help our team ultimately achieve our goals.”

