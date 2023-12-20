Deputy Charged After Filming Explicit Videos Of Himself While On Duty Then Posting Them Online

Videos by OutKick

According to authorities in Oregon, a deputy with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office was placed on administrative leave recently and is facing multiple charges due to explicit content he filmed while on duty. He is said to have posted the content on X and OnlyFans.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Richard Mills has been charged with 12 misdemeanor counts related to exposing his genitals and performing sexual acts in public. His alleged activities, according to the Benton County District Attorney’s office, started in January 2022 and continued until August 2023.

Former deputy charged after allegedly filming explicit OnlyFans content while on duty. (Image Credit: FOX 12/YouTube)

According to court documents, on January 5, 2022, the 36-year-old masturbated into a water bottle of another person with the intent of the person unknowingly drinking it. He then posted a video of the incident online for financial benefit.

That’s just the beginning of what the officer has been accused of. He’s also accused of performing another solo act in a public building that same day. Video of that ended up on the internet as well.

In April 2023, Mills allegedly posted a picture of himself online, in uniform, with his genitals exposed. That was followed up in May by another alleged solo performance that ended up on the internet. This one was filmed in his patrol car.

The last of the alleged indecent acts that was uncovered, shows the deputy placing his genitals on a countertop in the sheriff’s office on August 6, 2023.

Mills has been charged with official misconduct in the first degree, public indecency, and official misconduct in the second degree – among several other charges.

“With respect to general principal our position is that we understand that the community has a high level of expectation for the professionalism for those who work in public safety. When there is any breach in that professionalism, we take that very seriously,” wrote Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson in a statement to FOX 12.

“There is an expectation from the public with respect to professional standards from those who work in public safety. We strongly support those standards and take seriously any concerns regarding a case where there is misconduct or abuse of that authority.”

Earlier this week, Mills was arraigned on those misconduct charges. He was released on his own recognizance with one of the conditions being that he is “not allowed to be seen publicly, including online, wearing any law enforcement insignia.”

He also resigned before appearing in court and no longer is employed by the sheriff’s department.

Making content for OnlyFans as an officer on your own time is one thing. Sure, it’s possible that you pull over one of your subscribers. And if anyone finds out you’ll almost certainly lose your job.

But, unless you’re breaking law with your content, you’re not going to be facing any charges. The same cannot be said for making content on the clock, as Mills is accused of doing.

It turns out that filming explicit content in public, while on duty, isn’t part of protecting and serving.