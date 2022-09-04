Nick Saban Fired Up About Depth Chart In Postgame Rant

Nick Saban is known for his fantastic rants about his football team. After defeating Utah State 55-0, the Alabama head coach went off again, this time about the depth chart.

A question about Emil Ekiyor and his status as the starting left guard on the depth chart that spurned this glorious rant. Ekiyor, a senior guard, was not in the starting lineup for the Tide’ on Saturday night against the Aggies. He was put into the rotation. Saban pointed out that the guard had missed five practices and he felt like it wasn’t fair to start him in the game.

“Emil missed five days of practice leading up to the game, and he only practiced two days,” Saban said. “So we wanted to play him in the game but he hadn’t practiced a lot so we didn’t wanna play him too much and it’s only fair to the other guy who started for the five days that he was out. So Emil’s still the starting right guard.”

The questions about the depth chart sent Saban into a rant about depth charts and not being a fan of releasing them, which has always been the case. But this time, Saban threatened to not release one in the future, because he had to answer a question about the OL rotation.

If there is one thing that is certain about Saban and the way he runs his program, it’s that he doesn’t care that folks might not particularly like his blunt answers. But when you’re the greatest living college football coach, you don’t care what others think about you.

“I know you all think I’m crazy,” Saban said. “That doesn’t bother me at all. It doesn’t bother me one bit.”

Alabama heads to Texas this weekend for a showdown with the longhorns. I wonder if we get a depth chart on Monday.