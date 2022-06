OutKick founder Clay Travis joined ‘Hannity’ on Wednesday night to discuss the significance of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial.

Clay reflected on the outcome of this case, saying it’s “a massive significant win for the American Legal System.”

Travis also touched on how he believes the Washington Post has sold the ‘Me Too’ movement and said that this case represents “the end of #MeToo.”

