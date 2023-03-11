Denver Nuggets Player Grabs Opponent By The Throat Moments After Dunking On Him

Videos by OutKick

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter, Jr. dunked on a Spurs player so hard it led to a skirmish where Porter grabbed the guy by the throat.

The Nuggets lost the contest, 128-120, but frankly, Porter won the war.

Friday night’s Western Conference matchup got chippy in the third quarter after Porter, Jr. went down the lane to dunk on Spurs center Zach Collins. Porter taunted Collins, prompting the Spur to run up on MPJ.

The Nuggets player retaliated by grabbing Collins by the throat. Players and refs split the players and both were ejected from the game.

A fight erupts between Zach Collins and Michael Porter Jr. in the Spurs-Nuggets game 👀



Both have been ejected from the game.pic.twitter.com/T5Osku9RRK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 11, 2023

Porter spoke with Altitude TV after the game. He kept the taunting going.

“I think it was pretty clear, what happened,” Porter said. “He got dunked on. My back was turned towards him, you know what I mean? Man, get in my face.”

It’s hard to give the win to the guy that got postered and ended up on the wrong end of a snapshot moment.

Denver remained at the top of the West (46-21). San Antonio improved to 17-49.