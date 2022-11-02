Richard Sherman Reveals Why Russell Wilson Isn’t Playing Well

Richard Sherman thinks bad coaching is responsible for Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson struggling.

The Broncos are currently 3-5, and averaging an abysmal 15.1 points a game. However, Sherman thinks incorrect scheming by the staff is the reason why Wilson hasn’t really got things going.

“It’s almost like they didn’t even watch tape of him in Seattle, and say, ‘Hey, okay this is what he likes to do.’ … If you have Russell Wilson run the plays that he’s run and had success with, he will be the guy you expect him to be. But, when you have him run offense he hasn’t run in the 10 years he’s played, expect him to struggle until he figures it out,” Sherman explained during a conversation with Von Miller.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos have struggled in a big way.

In seven games, Wilson has thrown for 1,694 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also thrown four interceptions and completed just 58.8% of his passes.

The offense has looked terrible since the start of the season, and Wilson has taken some major heat for things not going well.

When you’re handed an extension worth $245 million and crawl to a 3-5 record through eight games, people aren’t going to be happy. That’s just reality.

However, Richard Sherman clearly feels the responsibility falls much more on the coaching staff than Wilson. If the team isn’t dialing plays he’s comfortable with, it’s not hard to understand why he might struggle.

The question now is whether or not anything will change. Nathaniel Hackett’s seat is scorching hot at the moment. He could be shown the exit at any moment, but even if he does get booted, there’s no guarantee anything gets upgraded.

It’s been a slow start to the season, and the Broncos might be in for a rough time down the stretch. You can all assign blame as you see fit, but Sherman is claiming it falls on the coaches. Is he right? Is he wrong? Let us know in the comments.