Melvin Gordon’s Frustration Boils Over As He Abruptly Storms Out Of Press Conference

Ball security is job security and Melvin Gordon’s job security is dwindling. The Broncos running back has had issues holding onto the ball and his frustration boiled over on Sunday.

Over the last five games, Gordon has had 44 carries. He has fumbled the ball five times.

Going even further back, Gordon has had three (!!) fumbles returned for a touchdown in his last 12 games in Denver. Certainly not ideal.

One of those three fumble return touchdowns came in the second quarter against Las Vegas. Gordon coughed the ball up and it floated right into the arms of Raiders defensive back Amik Robertson, who took it all the way back for six.

Amik Robertson takes the fumble all the way back for a TD!







Mistakes happen, but this has been a reoccurring theme for Gordon, clearly. To make matters worse, he said earlier in the week that he was working specifically on ball security. And then he lost a scoop-and-score just a few days later.

Following Sunday’s loss to Las Vegas, Melvin Gordon spoke to the media. Understandably, because it has been an issue, he was asked about his fumbles. Specifically, he was asked about how frustrated he is with his inability to hold onto the rock.

In response, Melvin Gordon made his frustration clear.

He didn’t have to say a word. Instead, he froze for a moment, and whispered — as if he was trying to hold back tears — “I gotta go” and abruptly left the podium.

Take a look:

#Broncos RB Melvin Gordon when asked about how frustrated he is:

Clearly, Gordon is at his breaking point. He has lost four fumbles in 2022, which is the same amount of games played.

Fortunately for him, but unfortunately for the Broncos, running back Javonte Williams tore his ACL and will be out for the season. Melvin Gordon will not be in jeopardy of losing a significant share of touches for now, but if theme continues, Mike Boone is ready to step up.