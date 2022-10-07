‘Burns The Retinas’: Reporters Torch The Broncos In Hilarious Fashion

The Denver Broncos couldn’t stop taking losses Thursday night.

Russell Wilson and his teammates were defeated 12-9 by the Colts in one of the ugliest games in recent NFL memory.

However, the clock hitting zero didn’t save the Broncos from further humiliation. A pair of local reporters hilariously unloaded on what fans had just been subjected to.

Broncos get roasted by local reporters after losing to the Colts. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“First off, I feel the need to just apologize to the viewers. I know we didn’t play. We didn’t really even run this broadcast, but the fact you had to watch that on our air, I feel bad. I was here and I didn’t even want to watch it,” Denver7’s Nick Rothschild opened while recapping the disaster of a game for the Broncos and the NFL.

His partner Troy Renck didn’t slow down once it got kicked to him, and added without hesitation, “It burns the retinas. It was that awful.”

Broncos local station apologizes to audience for the terrible football game, launches into marvelous criticism pic.twitter.com/kqT6mREWwt — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 7, 2022

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos hit a new low.

You know things are really bad when the local media starts cooking and roasting you on TV without a second of hesitation.

Props to these two for cutting it loose and giving the fans what they want to hear. The Broncos played like garbage Thursday night. Everyone with eyes knows it. Let’s not pretend like that wasn’t the case.

The Colts played poorly too, but at least ended the night with a win. The Broncos finished with nine points, and Wilson threw two interceptions and zero touchdowns. It was a comedy of errors.

Local media destroys the Broncos after the team loses to the Colts. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Sports media would be a lot more entertaining if more reporters gave rapid reactions like Troy Renck and Nick Rothschild. That’s the energy fans love to see.