Dennis Schroder Heading Back To Lakers

Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal. Schroder returns to his former team for $2.64 million.

Schroder’s a nine-year NBA veteran that spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He previously played for the Lakers during the 2020-2021 season. With LA, the guard averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games. He signed with the Boston Celtics last season and was later traded to the Houston Rockets. Once in Houston, Schroder suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 7: Dennis Schroder #71 of the Boston Celtics during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 7, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

What Could Have Been

The $2.64 million contract has to come with some financial regret from Schroder. Just two seasons ago he turned down an $80 million extension with the Lakers. Instead, he opted to test free agency and came up short. Schroder ultimately settled for a one-year deal with the Celtics for $5.9 million.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have spent the offseason trying to find answers. They missed the playoffs last year for the 7th time in the past nine seasons.

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

With the addition of Schroder and Patrick Beverley, the team added additional veteran experience to help out Lebron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. They also brought in some youth by signing 23-year-old Lonnie Walker IV.

Darvin Ham is the team’s new head coach. That won’t be an issue for Schroder – they spent five seasons together in Atlanta.