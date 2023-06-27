Dennis Rodman Thinks Larry Bird Was Only Good For A White Boy, Says Bird Couldn’t Last In Today’s NBA

Videos by OutKick

“If Larry Bird played in this era, I think he’d be in Europe. Today’s world? Oh, hell no. There’s no way.”

Those are the words of Dennis Rodman.

Rodman, a valuable former player, doesn’t think Bird, one of the greatest players of all-time, could make it in today’s NBA.

If true, that would then raise questions as to whether Rodman could make it even in Europe. After all, here’s some one-on-one action between Bird and Rodman:

Dennis Rodman: “if Larry Bird played today he’d be in Europe there’s no way”



2 minutes of Larry Bird Vs Dennis Rodman: pic.twitter.com/XBjnwtaEHp — Dr Skipper (@VictorySlap4700) June 26, 2023

We could dismiss Rodman’s comments as a man in obvious cognitive decline. Several of his actions suggest that to be the case.

However, it’s reasonable to believe his criticism of Bird is racially motivated.

Earlier this month, ESPN posted an overtly racist article about Nikola Jokic and Bird. The piece referred to them as “The Great White Hopes.” In it, the author reminded us of previous comments Rodman made.

“If [Bird] was black, he’d be just another guy,” said Rodman.

He then called Bird “very overrated” and claimed he had won three-straight MVP awards only “because he was white.”

The piece also noted how several other players in that era, including Isiah Thomas, took issue with Bird on account of his white race.

“I have to agree with Rodman. If he were black, he’d be just another good guy,” added Thomas.

Rodman has never gotten over being schooled on the court by a white boy. Neither has Kendrick Perkins in the case of JJ Redick.

It’s not a coincidence former players and media members so frequently undermine Bird and Jokic.

Jokic is the best player in the NBA. And Larry Bird is one of the 10 best players ever. If anything, their skin colors have derailed their stardom as pundits continue to discredit their successes.

Even Stephen A. Smith recently argued that Jayson Tatum, a serial big-game choker, is better than Larry Bird.

As for how Bird would fare in this era, evidence would suggest quite well.

His elite three-point shooting, ball handling, and on-ball defending would translate to no era better than this current iteration of NBA basketball.

Larry Bird retired in 1992. And only two players have eclipsed him since: Michael Jordan and LeBron James.