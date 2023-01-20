Dennis Quaid Joins Taylor Sheridan’s Latest Western Series

Dennis Quaid is joining the Taylor Sheridan universe.

Quaid will join the cast of “Bass Reeves” as Deputy U.S. Marshal Sherrill Lynn on the Paramount+ series, according to Deadline. The highly-anticipated series is expected to drop on at some point in 2023.

TVInsider wrote the following plot details about the series, “Bass Reeves was a famous American lawman born in 1838. He was the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River, apprehending over 3,000 criminals throughout the course of his career without a single wound. Reeves is considered one of the great American frontier heroes, and his exploits are said to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.”

Dennis Quaid joins the cast of “Bass Reeves.” (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Dennis Quaid is the latest star to work with Taylor Sheridan.

If there’s one thing we know about Taylor Sheridan shows it’s that they attract serious talent. Jeremy Renner, Kevin Costner, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and Sylvester Stallone have had or currently major roles on a Sheridan production.

It’s the golden age of TV. That means legit movie stars are willing to take TV deals. Sheridan has roped in a ton and Quaid is the latest one.

He doesn’t have the same recognition as Ford, Renner or Costner, but in his prime, Quaid was a very major get for any film.

Now, he’s taking his talents to link up with Sheridan for “Bass Reeves,” and it sounds like it’s going to be an awesome series.

Sheridan doesn’t miss.

For those of you don’t already know, Taylor Sheridan only hits homers. The “Yellowstone” universe dominates TV with the original saga and the latest prequel “1923.”

“Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King” are also both massive hits. When it comes to TV, nobody does it better than Taylor Sheridan.

There’s a pretty much 100% chance “Bass Reeves” turns out to be epic. Seriously, read the plot details and tell me it doesn’t sound awesome.

“1883” was a previous period production from Sheridan, and it was a hit. Once you include the fact Dennis Quad is involved, and it’s hard to imagine the latest series won’t be top quality.

Make sure to always check back to OutKick for the latest updates on Sheridan as we have them. The man is a creative genius pumping out fire content.