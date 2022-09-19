Denise Richards Is About To Drop Steamy OnlyFans Content

Denise Richards is one of the many celebrities who have realized that OnlyFans could be a potential goldmine.

People can talk about how liberated they feel after churning out some NSFW content until they’re blue in the face, but we all know the truth: the all-mighty dollar is the real draw.

Denise Richards’s daughter somewhat famously hopped on the platform, and it wasn’t long before Richards was saying, “Move aside, youngster; let mama show you how a Bond girl does it.”

Some of these OnlyFans operations are truly professional, as we can see with Richards. She’s dropping teasers on her Instagram story to promote upcoming OnlyFans content.

Denise Richards is teasing what she has up her sleeve on OnlyFans by dropping a few previews on her Instagram story. (Credit: Instagram/Denise Richards) \

This is like the OnlyFans version of a movie poster or dropping a single several months before the album comes out.

Richards is a woman who knows her way around the entertainment biz. These young OnlyFans-ers just offload pictures without building up the anticipation.

That’s a rookie mistake that someone the likes of Denise Richards wouldn’t be caught dead making.

Though it’s safe to say most prospective OnlyFans followers would know what they’re getting into when they sign up.

According to Yahoo, folks in Richards’ life have been supportive of her pursuits. Her husband, Aaron Phypers, even operates the camera for her.

“Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things, and say, ‘What do you think?’” she said on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

As they always say: “teamwork makes the dream work.”

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle