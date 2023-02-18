Denise Richards Celebrates Her Birthday With Throwbacks & By Making Her OnlyFans Free

Videos by OutKick

Don’t tell Don Lemon, but Denise Richards is one of several women in their 50s proving that she’s still very much in her prime. It’s true that she might not be at the height of her powers, but she has plenty left in the tank.

All the evidence you need that she has plenty left in the tank is her success on OnlyFans. Richards followed her daughter to the platform an saves the good stuff for her paying customers.

Denise Richards attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“I do bikini, I do lingerie, I do stuff that is sexier ’cause I also think, ‘Why not?’ if I’m able to do stuff outside of some of the more conservative stuff that’s on my Instagram.” She then admitted, “I do show my boobies, my tush.”

On Friday, the mother of three celebrated her 52nd birthday by handing out gifts to large following. The model/actress got ahead of things by sharing some throwbacks to her days on the red carpet from the earlier 2000s.

Richards captioned the look back at some of her biggest moments, “Some Y2K red carpet moments.”

That was just the beginning of the gifts that Richards had in store for her fans. She thanked everyone for of all of the birthday wishes in her Instagram Story.

She then offered everyone a free month of access to her OnlyFans page. Her message reads, “I just want to say thank you for all of your birthday wishes today and all of your support!”

Richards continued, “As a gift to you all, I want to give you one free month on my OF page! Link in bio.”

Denise Richards celebrated her 52nd birthday (Image Credit: Denise Richards/Instagram Story)

Denise Richards Is A Giver

She wasn’t lying. When you head over to the “link in bio” you’re greeted with a Limited offer – Free trial for 30 days! message.

There’s also a personal message from Richards to drive that point home. Her message reads, “Free Subscription for 1 month. Happy birthday to me.”

Some people are givers and they just can’t help themselves. Richards must be one of those people, because there aren’t many people handing out gifts to others on their own birthday.