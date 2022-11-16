Denise Richards And Husband Were Shot At While Driving In California

Actress Denise Richards and husband Aaron Phypers’ vehicle was shot at while the couple was driving in Los Angeles in what police believe was a road rage incident.

Phypers was driving Richards to a film studio when the incident occurred.

According to TMZ, the couple was having a hard time finding the location when a ticked off driver behind them started shouting. As Phypers let the car pass, the driver pulled out a gun and shot at the vehicle, striking the back of the driver’s side of the truck. The alleged shooter then fled while witnesses called 911. It’s unclear if a police report was filed.

Denise Richards and her husband were driving when someone fired a weapon in an apparent road rage incident. (TMZ)

RICHARDS AND HER HUSBAND WERE UNHARMED

When the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband eventually arrived on the set, she was understandably hysterically crying. However, Richards worked through the day before an off-duty officer escorted the couple back onto the freeway as they were leaving.

Listen, I understand that emotions are high these days and everyone is on edge. And believe me, we’ve all been there when we’re sitting behind a car that has ZERO idea what is happening. My mom would be ashamed of me if she heard the awful things I’ve said out loud in my car as I’m waiting for another car to figure out where they’re going. The worst part? It’s usually an old lady and then I feel terrible.

But we don’t need to be shooting each other’s vehicles over something so miniscule.

Especially at Denise Richards, of all people!

Although it would have been pretty badass if she turned into her Bond girl role and began firing back at the car.