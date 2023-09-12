Democrats Want To Limit Your Freedoms And They Aren’t Even Hiding It | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Folks, we should’ve seen this coming from a mile away, well some of us did but we were told to shut up.

Democrats don’t want to place some “restrictions” on your Second Amendment rights, they want to take your guns and they aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.

Here is New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham thinking she is above the constitution.

Reporter: You took an oath to the Constitution. Isn’t it unconstitutional to say you cannot exercise your carry license.

Gov. Grisham: With one exception, and that is if there’s an emergency? And I declared an emergency for a temporary amount of time, I can invoke additional powers. No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute.

Did you catch that? This Karen, Governor Karen we will call her – she has the haircut and everything- thinks she has the power to suspend the United States Constitution by declaring a public health emergency.

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED, Governor Karen! Not for 30 days, not for any days. SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.

This isn’t about crime prevention, either, and she knows that. She even acknowledged it!

Reporter: But do you really think that criminals are going to hear this message and not carry a gun in Albuquerque on the streets for 30 days?

Gov Grisham: No, but here’s what I do think. It’s a pretty resounding message.

Flat out says that criminals and thugs and felons aren’t gonna abide by her little decree.

Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico, speaks during a New Mexico Democrats rally with US President Joe Biden in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Bidenkicked off the final campaign stretch before the November 8 midterms with a warning that Republican control of Congress could trigger a standoff over government programs and the debt ceiling and unleash economic “chaos.” Photographer: Adria Malcolm/Bloomberg via Getty Images

So who is? Law-abiding New Mexicans who have the right to keep and bare arms to protect and defend themselves and others from the thugs and the felons and the criminals who don’t follow laws!

But she knows that. They all know that.

I’ve been to Albuquerque and it’s a hellscape.

I couldn’t speak at the university without state police and SWAT being called in. The state is a disaster. She leads it.

This stunt isn’t about cleaning up New Mexico, this is about infringing on rights because she thinks she’s above the constitution and above our freedoms.

And here’s the sad reality, they – meaning the Leftists – will try to pull this “public health emergency” crap with more and more things. Why? Because the precedent was set in 2020. The only cure is a POTUS in the White House who will NOT BUDGE. Not an INCH.

They want your guns.

They want your money.

They want your kids.

They want your freedom.

And you keep sending them back to state capitals, and governors mansions, and school boards and city councils and to Washington DC to “represent” you.

What a joke.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.