Democrats Can’t Solve The Joe Biden Problem Because Of Kamala Harris | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

The Democrats and, well, the Democrats who make up the mainstream media are still covering for Joe but not because they think he’s innocent and not because they particularly enjoy being saddled with him.

I’ll tell you the real reason because it’s time for Final Thoughts.

WhatsApps, emails, FBI FD-1023s, suspicious activity reports, bank statements, whistleblowers, and 2 former business associates…yeah it’s not looking too good for Joe Biden.

Democrats may try to convince you — and themselves — that there’s no there, there, but even they know better than that.

If dodging Biden corruption evidence was an Olympic sport, these Liberals would win gold.

Trump got impeached over a fake dossier and then impeached again over a flippin’ phone call.

Certainly, there’s enough evidence to impeach Joe at this point.

Shoot, the money and paper trails following that guy make Hillary’s emails look like jaywalking.

Speaking of ole Hillary. Are y’all noticing that much as the DNC and mainstream media members shielded her, it’s nothing compared to the cushion job they are performing on “The Big Guy…”

And why is that, do you think?

Well, for me, it’s obvious.

The Democrat Party does not want Joe. Polls show us that.

They know he’s too old and too crooked to run for president in 2024 and they really wish they could unload him…but they can’t…not yet.

Why? Because they still have a Kamala problem, y’all!

Democrats are still circling the wagons around Joe because they haven’t convinced either one of them to step aside for Gavin yet.

If they let it rip on Joe — like I highly suspect they want to — then they’re gonna be in an even worse spot having to run Kamala in 2024.

There is no one worse to run in 2024 than Kamala. Except for Hillary. That’s it. She’s the only thing worse.

So they’ve gotta keep covering for Joe. They’ve gotta keep pretending it’s normal for 9 Biden family members plus a grandchild to receive millions from foreign entities.

They simply have no choice because the only other option — at least till she’s bought off somehow — is to wheelbarrow Kamala to the top of the ticket.

Kamala IS Joe’s insurance policy but not the reasons we initially thought.

If Liberals weren’t so feral, I’d feel badly for them but for now I’ll just pull up a seat and watch the train wreck.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless