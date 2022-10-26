Democrats Hilariously Kick Off ‘Florida Freedom’ Bus Tour In Florida – The Most Open State In The Country

Florida Senate Democrats kicked off a bus tour Wednesday ahead of next month’s midterms, and hilariously dubbed it the “Florida Freedom Tour.”

That’s right. DEMOCRATS, after years of bashing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for keeping the state completely open during the pandemic, are currently riding through the streets in a giant bus that says “Florida Freedom Tour.”

Don’t worry, though. Nobody was around to see it.

What a showing for their first event 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/GuWognOBQa — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) October 26, 2022

This Is Exactly Why Florida Is A Ron DeSantis State

Hilarious. Everything about this is perfect.

If you scroll down to the bottom of this page, you’ll see that I’ve lived in Florida my whole life, and will never leave … for obvious reasons.

So when I tell you this, I need you to listen …

Florida is a Ron DeSantis state. Stop calling Florida “purple,” stop calling Florida a “battleground state,” stop acting like there’s division here.

DeSantis is going to win by double-digits next month, and it’s partly for reasons like this.

Democrats are trying to run a freedom campaign against Ron DeSantis … in FLORIDA. (Getty Images)

I mean, who in the world thought it was a good idea to have democrats ride around FLORIDA touting freedom?

These are the same people that spent years crucifying DeSantis for not shutting down businesses, or restaurants, or schools or, GASP … BEACHES!

These are the same people who still think a mask works, and who still wear one! Don’t believe me? Look at this picture of the person who’s running AGAINST DeSantis next month, Charlie Crist.

The Decline of Masculinity in one picture featuring @CharlieCrist



•Pink Headphones

•Sandals at the gym

•Mask (wearing it wrong too)

•CARGO SHORTS

•bronzer pic.twitter.com/B7rDBsE99e — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) October 25, 2022

Nothing screams freedom like working out in a mask!

It gets better.

This is an actual quote from Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book.

“We will be launching … a Senate Victory bus tour, the ‘Florida Freedom’ tour, to highlight the incredible work of our top-five candidates throughout the state of Florida and a get-out-the-vote campaign making sure that people understand that our freedoms are at stake and we have everything to lose.”

What world are they living in?

We don’t wear masks (never have, frankly) here, we never shut down schools, or restaurants, or stadiums! We played high school football in the fall of 2020, had fans in attendance at every sporting event that year and set the housing market on fire because literally everybody is coming here.

We also like to keep sexual instruction out of elementary school classrooms, and don’t allow boys to play girls’ sports. I know, it’s NUTS.

But still, the democrats just refuse to see it. I don’t know why … maybe they do and don’t want to admit it? But, come on. Look at this actual quote from Monday’s debate between DeSantis and Crist (which was laughable in its own right, but we don’t have time today).

Charlie Crist just called out Ron DeSantis for being the “only governor in history to shut down schools”



But then said he should have kept them shut down



This guy is a total clown — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 24, 2022

WHAT?! That is some WILD spin zone stuff right there.

I don’t even know how you can say that with a straight face, but, then again, I also don’t know how you can ride around Florida in a ‘Freedom Tour’ bus and be a democrat.

“We’ll gladly give them the stage while they barnstorm the state on their BS Express Tour,” said Erin Isaac, a spokeswoman for the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.

BS Express Tour!

Anyway, it’s so perfectly on-brand for democrats to fire up a bus and go through Florida streets touting freedom.

Don’t know who’s brilliant idea that was but please, keep ’em coming!